Lane blocked and five-mile queues on A14 near Kettering following rush-hour crash

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A14 through Northamptonshire following a rush-hour crash early on Monday (April 4).

National Highways reports one lane is blocked eastbound from the M1 and M6 towards Kettering, between junctions two for Kelmarsh and three at Rothwell.

By 11am, a spokesman said delays had reached an hour and recovery work could take until early-afternoon, adding: “Emergency services are in attendance and traffic has been stopped to allow them to work at scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are queues on the A14 towards Kettering following a crash on Monday morning