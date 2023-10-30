Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby rail passengers warned of disruption for major engineering works

Kettering Station

Rail passengers have been warned of major disruption to services with lines between Leicester and Kettering to be closed for major engineering works.

No trains will operate between the stations on November 4 and 5, and then on subsequent Sundays for the rest of the month, as Network Rail lowers sections of the track and demolishes some bridges so overhead electric lines can be installed.

As a result, rail replacement bus services will be in operation between Kettering, Market Harborough and Leicester which will shuttle passengers through the closed section.

Work will be taking place to lower tracks and demolish bridges

East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) ‘Connect’ services will also start and terminate at Wellingborough, rather than Kettering or Corby.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “We always endeavour to carry out engineering work with the least amount of disruption possible to passengers, but this work is essential in delivering vital upgrades to the Midland Main Line, providing benefits for years to come.

“Engineers are completing the next step in our ongoing Midland Main Line Upgrade project which will eventually allow passengers to experience more reliable, smoother, faster journeys between London and the East Midlands.

“We want to thank passengers in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry this work out and apologise for any disruption caused. We’re urging passengers to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.”

Elsewhere on the Midland Main Line, work will be carried out on selected dates in November and December between Luton and Bedford to upgrade overhead line equipment which will enable the new fleet of trains to run at speeds of up to 125mph.

Until 8.05am on the mornings of November 5, November 26 and December 3, buses will replace Thameslink services between Luton and Bedford, with a revised timetable in operation between London St Pancras and Luton.

Passengers are being encouraged to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.

