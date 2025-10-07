East Midlands Railway (EMR) is introducing automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology across several station car parks including Kettering and Wellingborough from late 2025 onwards.

ANPR uses cameras to capture and recognise vehicle number plates, helping to manage car park access more efficiently and securely.

Working in partnership with APCOA, one of Europe’s leading car park operators, the new system will streamline parking for customers, removing the need for paper permits and simplifying payment.

Customers will continue to be charged a day rate while using the car parks - as is the case currently.

Customers will be able to pay in the following ways:

- Paystations at stations

- APCOA Connect app

- ScanPay (by scanning a QR code on signs at the station)

- APCOA website (apcoa.co.uk), including Auto-pay functionality to automatically charge each time the customer parks

- By phone (IVR) – details will be provided closer to the time

- Cash at station ticket offices

Simon Pready, commercial director at East Midlands Railway, said: "This project is an important investment in our stations. It will make it simpler and easier to park and begin your journey with us.

"Not only are we increasing the ways people can pay, making it more convenient, but we are also upgrading the technology of the machines to improve the overall experience for our customers."

ANPR will be rolled out in phases at 10 EMR locations at the following times:

October

East Midlands Parkway (long stay)

Leicester

November

Derby (long stay zones 1, 2 & 3 and short stay zone 2)

Kettering

Wellingborough

Market Harborough

December

Nottingham (multi-storey and Kiss & Ride located on Queens Road)

Chesterfield

Loughborough

January

Lincoln (replacing and updating the existing ANPR system)

Customers using ANPR-enabled car parks will need to pay on arrival, within 30 minutes of entry. Parking is charged daily (not hourly). Drop-off and pick-up zones included in ANPR areas will have a 30-minute free period.

If a journey is disrupted and customers return after their pre-paid parking has expired, any extra charges can be refunded via APCOA's customer service team.

Blue Badge holders will continue to park free of charge but must register their vehicle in advance with APCOA.

Some areas will remain excluded, and clear signage will be displayed to help customers understand which areas are covered.

More information about the ANPR system can be found here.