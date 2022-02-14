Kettering and Wellingborough railway stations benefit from new signs rollout

New signs will be installed at Kettering and Wellingborough' s railway stations as part of a five-figure project.

The town's stations are part of a group of eight on the East Midlands Railway (EMR) network which will benefit from the rollout of wayfinding improvements.

New signage will be placed to allow passengers to better understand how to get to a platform, exit, or entrance as quickly and as safely as possible.

Kettering's station

EMR say they have also reduced 'sign clutter' as much as possible, helping people navigate the station environment. Standardising the language used on the signs is another feature of the work, helping customers to become familiar with the same words and better understand their meaning.

Other stations to benefit from the £73,000 project are Nottingham, Beeston, Bulwell, Newark Castle, Hinckley and Sheffield.

The project is wholly funded by EMR with the exception of a £3,000 match funding contribution from Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.

Depending on funding, similar wayfinding projects at other stations could also be rolled out in the future.

Helen Dolphin, chair of East Midlands Railway's inclusivity panel, said: "The inclusivity panel is delighted to see the introduction of this much improved wayfinding signage.

"The signage will significantly improve the experience of customers, particularly those with disabilities where finding the quickest and safest route is vitally important. As a society we don’t always appreciate the difficulties people can have navigating around a station and this signage is going to make a big difference.”

Lisa Angus, transition and projects director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We are always looking at better ways to help our customers navigate easily and safely around our stations.