Improved road surface promised with roadworks for Kettering Road and New Road, Geddington

Residents are being promised an improved road surface through Geddington once planned roadworks have been completed.

The maintenance works will require full closures and these will take place on weekdays between Monday, February 27 and Friday, March 3 and again from Friday, March 10 for six days (including weekend) on Kettering Road and New Road, Geddington.

The works will improve the structural stability of the road, increase skid resistance and improve safety for road users.

The roadworks are due to start next week

Works include carriageway resurfacing, installation of road markings and high friction surfacing, which reduces the risk of vehicles skidding in both wet and dry weather.

During the works, a closure will be in place to through traffic on Kettering Road and New Road, Geddington from the Weekley roundabout to Newton Road, with a diversion in place at all times.

Residents and businesses will still have access but will need to enter from the north of the village at the Newton Road closure point and should plan their journey accordingly.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Maintaining our highways network is important – which is why we have launched the £1.5 million investment plan - and, while we will always try and minimise the disruption, sometimes road closures are necessary to achieve this and, in this case, there is no other option.

"We understand that there will be some inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience while the works take place in Geddington and ask that people follow the signed diversion.

"I am sure that the end result will be worth it.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “We are committed to improving roads across North Northamptonshire and, although disruptive in the short term, once this scheme is completed it will make a big difference to the local area.”

The full diversion can be viewed online.

Updates will be provided on the NNC Highways Twitter and Facebook.

