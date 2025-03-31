Huge plumes of thick black smoke billowed across Northampton town centre following major blaze

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service said the fire, in Sheep Street, started just before 6am.

A statement from the fire service said: “We’re currently dealing with a large fire in Sheep Street, in Northampton town centre, and are asking people to avoid the area.

“If you live nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed as there is a large smoke plume.

“Firefighters were called out shortly after 5.50am today, Sunday, March 30.

“NFRS currently has nine pumps, two aerial appliances and a water bowser at the scene.

“A road closure is in place in Sheep Street between the junctions with Church Lane and Lady’s Lane.“Thanks for your patience while we deal with this incident.” UPDATE: Specialist school in Northampton closed today after huge fire in Sheep Street

As of 12.30am Monday morning, a number of road closures remained in place.

A fire spokesperson said: “Sheep Street remains closed between the junctions with Lady’s Lane and Church Lane.

“An access road running off Lady’s Lane, between Broad Street and Sheep Street, is also shut.

“Officers remain on these cordons and people are asked to continue to avoid the area tonight.

“National Grid has advised us that people in the area may experience electrical shortages or issues and engineers are on scene trying to restore power, with generators provided overnight. Anyone experiencing issues with power supply should call National Grid on 105.

“Thanks again for your patience while emergency services deal with this fire. We’ll update you further as soon as we’re able.”

