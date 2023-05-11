How Northamptonshire train passengers will be affected by railway strikes this weekend

More railway strikes across the country will affect train passengers in Northamptonshire this weekend.

Both the London Euston line that stops at Northampton and Long Buckby, and the London St Pancras line that stops at Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby will grind to a halt on Friday May 12, with no services running at all. There will also be a limited service on Saturday May 13.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union announced Friday’s strike due to a long-running pay dispute with the Government. The union says most of the drivers have not had a pay increase at all since 2019, with inflation still more than 10 percent and the cost of living crisis, the unions says “this is not acceptable”.

Northampton Railway Station is likely to be eerily quiet as train drivers walk out this weekend.

The union also says it represents more than 96 percent of train drivers.

Both East Midlands Railway (EMR) and London Northwestern Railway (LNR) have confirmed there will be no services on Friday May 12 and are telling passengers not to travel.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has also announced a strike on Saturday May 13 in a bid to get rail companies round a table with the union to negotiate a better pay deal.

This strike will see reduced services on both the Northampton and Kettering lines.

EMR said: “We will be operating a significantly reduced service.

“Only travel by rail if absolutely necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption.

“We also advise you to check the days in between strike action as trains are subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.”

The firm also specifically mentioned two football matches taking place on Saturday May 13.

The statement added: “Please do not travel by train if you are attending the Nottingham Forest v Chelsea football match or the Notts County v Chesterfield National League final as you will not be able to return home on the same day.

“The last direct train from London St Pancras to Chesterfield departs at 3.32pm and the last train to Nottingham departs at 4.05pm.”

LNR will be running a limited timetable between 7am and 7pm only. The company also said some routes will not be served at all.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Throughout this dispute – which has gone on for over a year – the government has tied the hands of the railway companies and prevented them offering a fair deal.

“We are striking so that the employers and government can see the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals.

“We are calling for the rail companies to get around the table with RMT and negotiate in good faith for a better deal for rail workers.”

Check with your train operator if you already have tickets booked for this weekend.