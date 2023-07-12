News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

How Northamptonshire train passengers will be affected by railway strikes in July 2023

Limited services will run through all of the country’s railway stations on three days this month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

More chaos on the railways in Northamptonshire is around the corner, as three days of industrial action approach.

Reduced services will run to and from Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Long Buckby stations on Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both East Midlands Railway (which operates trains running through Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby) and London Northwestern Railway (which operates at Northampton and Long Buckby), have warned passengers to only travel if “absolutely necessary”.

Northampton Railway Station is likely to be eerily quiet as train drivers walk out over the coming weeks.Northampton Railway Station is likely to be eerily quiet as train drivers walk out over the coming weeks.
Northampton Railway Station is likely to be eerily quiet as train drivers walk out over the coming weeks.
Most Popular

On the London St Pancras to Corby line, only one train per hour will run and services will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm. No replacement bus service will be provided.

On the London Euston to Northampton line, trains will run between 7am and 7pm and will also run at one train per hour.

The three strike days relate to industrial action by members of the RMT union. However, during the week of Monday July 17 to Saturday July 22, ASLEF union will also be taking part in industrial action that is short of a strike, in the form of an overtime ban. This means some services could be subject to change on the day. Passengers are urged to check before they travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Will Rogers, managing director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We will be significantly reducing our services on Thursday and Saturday due to the ongoing strike organised by the RMT Union.

"Also between Monday, July 17, and Saturday, July 22, there will also be a number of train cancellations due to action short of a strike by the ASLEF union - customers should be aware services can be cancelled as late as 22:00 the day before.

"Due to this, we strongly advise customers to check if their train is running before setting off and consider rail travel only if absolutely necessary during the strike days.

"It is recommended that customers check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and familiarise themselves with the overall impact of the strike on their entire route.”

Visit the train companies’ websites to find out more.

Related topics:PassengersEast Midlands RailwayNorthamptonshireCorbyLondon Northwestern RailwayWellingboroughKetteringAslef