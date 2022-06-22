Hopes of return to normal after train strikes scuppered for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough passengers

Passengers from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough face more disruption on Sunday — the day AFTER the current round of train strikes ends

Rail travellers looking forward to the first day back after six days affected by train strikes face disappointment.

Engineering work planned by Network Rail months ago means no direct services between Northamptonshire stations and London’s St Pancras international on Saturday (June 25) and Sunday.

East Midlands Railway trains will start and finish at Luton on both days with:

■ Passengers taking buses to Hitchin to use Thameslink or East Coast Main Line trains.

■ Connect 360 trains will run between Corby and Kettering only.

■ Two InterCity trains an hour will call at Kettering and Wellingborough.

■ Journeys from Wellingborough to the capital of up to nearly 2½ hours instead of 55 minutes.

Those who do need to travel by train are being strongly advised to check National Rail journey planner before setting out.

Disruption will also affect Thameslink services from Bedford with buses replacing trains between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink.

This is the latest in a number of weekend closures planned for 2022 as part of work to complete the Midland Mainline upgrade.

East Midlands Trains timetables are already limited by the final day of strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Saturday (June 25) with the network shutting down from 6.30pm.

Negotiations re-started on Wednesday (June 22) in a bid to avert more strikes on Thursday and Saturday.