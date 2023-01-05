Highways improvements in Wellingborough town centre are set to start on Monday (January 9).

Kier Highways, working in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, will carry out the works to upgrade the traffic signal equipment, refresh white lining and reinstate block paving in Cannon Street and Alma Street in the town.

For the duration of the works, there will be a 24-hour road closure in Alma Street with a reversal of the one-way system with entry and exit from the Park Road junction.

Here vehicles must turn right, onto Park Road, when exiting Alma Street.

There will also be a temporary ‘Give Way’ at the Alma Street/Park Road junction and two-way temporary traffic lights in Cannon Street in between Regent Street and Chequers Lane.

Parking bays in Cannon Street between these two roads will be suspended.

Weather permitting, the works are scheduled to last until Tuesday, January 24.

All businesses will be open as usual and access/egress will be available to residents in Alma Street at all times.

Buses will not be affected in accessing the Church Street Interchange.

However, they will be diverted around the works and will have to either follow the diversion or not stop in Cannon Street.

Motorists are also advised that the bus gate cameras which operate in the town centre will still be operational.

