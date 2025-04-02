Here's what to expect from the roadworks at busy Northampton junction which caused two hour delays on A45 as nine-month scheme begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roadworks on a busy Northampton roundabout led to horrendous, two-hour queues during rush hour on the A45, and also led to delays in surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works to improve the Queen Eleanor roundabout officially started on Monday (March 31). A lane closure has now been implemented on the slip road on the westbound carriageway of the A45.

During rush hour today (Wednesday April 2), traffic was queueing back to the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough, at one point, equating to around 10 miles of congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One motorist reported that a the journey from Finedon to junction 15 of the M1 took two hours. Normally this journey would take around 30 minutes.

The Queen Eleanor interchange is undergoing major improvement works.

The congestion on the main road also caused chaos in surrounding areas, with motorists opting to travel through villages between Wellingborough and Northampton. This in turn caused delays on alternative routes.

This newspaper contacted Northamptonshire Police to ask if any other incidents happened on the A45 this morning, which could have impacted traffic. A spokeswoman confirmed there were two broken down vehicles – one between Brackmills and Mereway and another between Mereway and Collingtree, but no other incidents.

Traffic has remained backed up to Brackmills throughout the day, and further delays are expected as the evening rush hour begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What work is being done at the roundabout?

The blue lines show where the lane closures and traffic management areas are located. Photo: Kier/WNC.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the Queen Eleanor interchange is “no longer fit for purpose”, so essential works are needed to improve it and ultimately reduce congestion. The council said they know the works – and associated closures – will cause “significant delays for motorists”.

The works include carriageway widening, new traffic signs and signals, drainage works and resurfacing.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at WNC, previously said: "We are committed to improving road infrastructure to better serve people who live, work and visit West Northants. The Queen Eleanor Interchange is a busy junction that is no longer fit for purpose, and this scheme is crucial to reduce congestion and keep traffic moving.

"We know that as works progress, there will be significant delays for motorist and inconvenience to those who live in the area. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this period of improvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are long delays expected again tomorrow?

The works started with two night-time closures from 8pm on Tuesday (April 1) to 6am on Wednesday (April 2) and again from 8pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday (April 3). These closures are in place to allow workers to install traffic management measures on the roundabout and adjoining roads, to “ensure safety throughout the scheme”.

The traffic management measures referred to in documentation published by Keir Transportation and WNC, are 24/7 lane closures on the A45 slip roads at the junction, as well as a lane closure on the roundabout and traffic lights turned off on the roundabout.

As per the information provided by Kier and WNC, the westbound carriageway slip road closure was implemented overnight into today (Wednesday April 2). The slip road lane closure on the eastbound carriageway is expected to be implemented overnight tonight, taking effect tomorrow (Thursday April 3).

How long will these closures be in place?

The improvement scheme is due to last until the end of the year, with the 24/7 lane closures expected to be in place across the course of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full roundabout closures and night-time closures will be needed during the works – dates for which will be announced at least two weeks prior, according to Kier.

This newspaper has contacted WNC to ask if there is anything that can be done to help ease congestion during the works and whether this level of congestion is expected throughout the scheme.