Council wardens will start clamping down on drivers parking their gas guzzlers in bays reserved for charging electric vehicles in Northampton from later this month.

West Northamptonshire Council says restrictions and enforcement with fixed penalty notices will be introduced from April 25 to ensure the 28 charging bays across town are available for those that need them.

Charging stations in seven locations — St James' Park Road, Upper Thrift Street, Ardington Road, Barry Road, Oakwood Rd, Semilong Road and Vicarage Road — were installed in January as part of the authority’s partnership with the Virgin Park and Charge (VPACH2) project.

Cllr Larratt (left) with Neil Isaacson from Liberty Charge at the launch of electric vehicle charging points in Northampton back in January

Each location has four bays but, to minimise the short-term impact on parking availability, two bays are for electric vehicles only while two can be used by either electric or non-electric vehicles.

Enforcement for the bays marked ‘electric vehicles only’ will start on April 11 but, to give residents time to adjust to the new arrangements, drivers who flout parking restrictions during the first two weeks will be issued with warnings, rather than penalty charge notices.

Transport portfolio holder Cllr Phil Larratt said: “Having the right infrastructure in place is a crucial part of making electric vehicles more accessible to our residents.

“The aim of this initiative was to improve electric vehicle charging facilities in residential areas, but that only works if people with electric vehicles can get access to the charge points.