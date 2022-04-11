Half-hour delays on A45 westbound heading towards Wellingborough and Northampton following rush-hour crash

Tailbacks reported from Rushden to A6 Chowns Mill roundabout

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:25 am
Traffic is slow on the A45 westbound following reports of a crash on Monday morning

Drivers are being warned to expect delays heading west towards Wellingborough and Northampton on the A45 on Monday morning.

AA Travel has reported slow traffic following a crash near Rushden, between the A6 Chowns Mill roundabout and the A5001 Ditchford Road.

It’s taking around half-an-hour to get through the tailbacks during the early rush-hour.

