Further rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton as roadworks continue - but congestion isn't as bad as yesterday

There are further delays on the A45 in Northampton as major roadworks continue – but the extent of the congestion does not look as bad as yesterday.

At the start of this week, roadworks began on the Queen Eleanor roundabout, which includes lane closures on the roundabout and the A45 slip roads.

Today (Thursday April 3), there are queues on the lead up to the lane closure on the westbound carriageway of the A45. Congestion is back to the Riverside junction, but traffic is moving, slowly.

According to AA Traffic, delays are currently around 10 minutes, with an average speed of 10mph.

Traffic on the A45 in Northampton this morning (Thursday April 3).

Surrounding areas including Mere Way, London Road, Brackmills and Cliftonville are also busy.

At one point this morning, there was also congestion on the eastbound carriageway to the M1, however traffic seems to be coping better now.

Although there are still delays today, the chaos is not as far afield as it was yesterday (Wednesday April 2), when traffic was backed up to Wellingborough at one point and one driver reported taking two hours to get from Finedon to the M1.

The lane closures are in place 24/7 while the improvement scheme is ongoing, which is expected to be until the end of the year. Read more about the works here.

There are also lane closures on the Riverside roundabout, as traffic lights are being replaced. The lights are off and there are lane closures on the roundabout and on the approach. This work is due to be finished by 3.30pm today.