Four-vehicle collision on A45 in Northampton which caused rush hour delays was damage only, police confirm

Thankfully, nobody was injured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT
A four-vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton, which caused rush hour delays, was damage only, police have confirmed.

The eastbound carriageway was blocked by the collision from around 2.25pm on Tuesday (January 9). The collision happened between the Barnes Meadow junction and the junction for Riverside, however traffic was queuing past Brackmills.

Northamptonshire Police has today (January 10) confirmed the collision was “damage-only”.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between Bedford Road and Riverside.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “The collision involved a coach and three other vehicles – a Vauxhall Combo, MINI Cooper and Toyota Proace Icon. Two lanes were blocked but back running by 4.10pm and the vehicles recovered shortly before 5pm.”

The backlog of traffic continued to cause delays into the evening.

