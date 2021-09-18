Fatal crash involving motorcycle and two cars in Northamptonshire - witnesses and dashcam footage sought by police
Triumph Triple bike, Volvo XC60 and Mercedes C250, all black, involved
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:06 am
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:11 am
Witnesses are being sought by police after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two cars in Northamptonshire last night (Friday, September 17).
A black Triumph Triple motorcycle, a black Volvo XC60 and a black Mercedes C250 crashed on the B645 near Hargrave at around 6pm - no further details have been provided so far.
The road between Hargrave and Chelveston was closed while the emergency services dealt with the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call Drivewatch on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 415.