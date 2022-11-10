East Midlands Railway passengers heading to London will be affected by engineering work this weekend

Rail passengers planning on catching trains at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough this weekend are being warned ‘check before you travel’.

East Midlands Railway Services to London will only run as far as Luton on Saturday (Novermber 12) and Sunday (November 13) as three major Network Rail projects shut lines to the capital.

Late night Saturday and early-morning trains on Sunday will only go to Bedford as work continues on the new Brent Cross West station, a new footbridge at St Albans City station and upgraded overhead power lines south of Bedford.

It is the latest weekend closure to affect the Midland Main Line route during 2022 — on top of a series of strikes by rail unions.

More disruption is also set to affect Christmas shoppers with a “very limited” Luton service on December 10 and 11, although Network Rail says details are yet to be confirmed.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, said: “We’re making great progress on three important projects, which will ultimately bring a better experience for passengers travelling on the southern end of the Midland Main Line.

“I know that many people will be travelling to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday, and I’m very sorry if our work interrupts your plans. Some of this work was rescheduled to allow people to travel to London for Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral in September.

“We have worked closely with our train operating colleagues to carefully replan this major work, but it will still impact passengers’ journeys. Our best advice is to plan ahead, check before you travel and allow extra time.”

Thameslink services from Bedford will also not be able to run between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink on both days. Replacement buses will operate between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink and also between Luton and Hitchin for connections with alternative Thameslink or East Coast services.

Passengers should plan ahead and check with National Rail or the train operator before travelling.