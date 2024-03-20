EMR finally announces start of £60 million project to revamp regional fleet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has announced the start of a £60 million programme to refurbish its fleet of Class 360, Class 158 and Class 170 trains.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Angel Trains, Siemens, Porterbrook and Eversholt and leverages significant private sector investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the work will be carried out in the UK providing a significant boost to the supply chain.

EMR has announced the start of a £60 million project to revamp the regional fleet

Together with the introduction of the new Aurora Intercity trains, this will mean that all of EMR’s trains will either be replaced with new trains or refurbished.

EMR’s electric Class 360 fleet operates EMR Connect and Luton Airport Express services between Corby and London St Pancras stopping at Kettering, Wellingborough, Bedford, Luton, Luton Airport Parkway.

EMR bosses say the trains will be upgraded to provide better facilities for commuter, leisure and airport passengers including new 2+2 seating throughout the trains in a mixture of airline style and bay seats, luggage racks, charging points and new passenger information systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMR’s Class 170 fleet operates regional services across the East Midlands including Matlock to Derby and Nottingham, Nottingham to Worksop via Mansfield, Newark Castle to Crewe via Nottingham, Derby and Stoke-On-Trent, Peterborough to Doncaster via Lincoln, Nottingham to Skegness via Grantham, Cleethorpes to Leicester via Lincoln and Nottingham, and Cleethorpes to Barton on Humber.

The trains have come to EMR from different operators and will be upgraded to provide a consistent customer experience across the fleet.

All trains will receive new seat foams and covers, an extensive refresh as well as new passenger information systems and CCTV.

EMR's Class 158 fleet mainly operates on the Liverpool to Norwich route via Nottingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trains will receive new seat covers and foams, an interior refresh and CCTV.

Will Rogers, managing director of East Midlands Railway, said: "This multi-million-pound investment into our Connect and Regional fleets is fantastic news for our customers and the regions we serve.

"The refurbishment will redefine the travel experience across every corner of our network.

"Be it commuters, leisure travellers or airport passengers, this investment will be transformative - offering them more convenience, comfort and better facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"'It is also great news for the country's rail industry, with all the work being carried out by UK companies.

"Combined with the up and coming introduction of our Intercity Aurora fleet - it will mean every train we operate will either be new or refurbished."

Matt Colclough, customer services operations director, Siemens Mobility UK&I said: ‘The Siemens Mobility teams both at Bedford and Northampton are extremely excited about the investment into the 360 fleet, and are busy mobilising to complete the upgrades which will deliver both enhancements to the passenger environments, and technology to transform the passenger journey."

Sir Peter Soulsby, chairman of Transport for the East Midlands and City Mayor of Leicester, said: "The refurbishment of EMR's regional and commuter services has been a TfEM priority for some time, so we are delighted that this investment is now going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The refurbishments to these trains, with improved interiors and critical technology modernisation, will benefit all East Midlands rail communities and further strengthen the appeal of rail as a travel option."