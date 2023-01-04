News you can trust since 1897
Emergency services on the scene of car and lorry collision on A43 in Northampton

Drivers are advised to avoid the area

By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Emergency services are in attendance at a collision on the A43 in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police, paramedics and firefighters are all present at the collision, which was reported to police at 10.20am today (January 4).

A car and a lorry collided at the T-junction on A43 Lumbertubs Way near North Holme Court.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the A43 in Northampton. Photo: Richard Durham.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the driver of the car was taken to hospital.

Police remain on scene for recovery, but hope the road will be cleared shortly.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.