Emergency services called to two vehicle collision during morning rush hour between Earls Barton and Northampton

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision during morning rush hour between Earls Barton and Northampton.

The incident happened on A4500 Wellingborough Road near Ecton at around 7.20am today (Thursday February 6).

The road was blocked, with long delays for motorists until gone 8am.

Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

Police say a van and a Ford Ranger were involved and that injuries were minor.

According to the AA traffic reports, the road was blocked and traffic was very slow both ways between Ecton and Earls Barton. Drivers heading on that route in both directions were warned to turn around.

The road has now cleared.