Emergency services at scene of collision in Windmill Avenue, Kettering - drivers urged to avoid the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Kettering.

Police are among those attending the incident in Windmill Avenue this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tweet posted by Northants Police says: “We're currently on the scene of a collision in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, along with other emergency service colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please avoid the area as investigation work remains underway.

"Thanks for your patience while we deal with this incident.”