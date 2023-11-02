Emergency services at scene of collision in Windmill Avenue, Kettering - drivers urged to avoid the area
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Kettering.
Police are among those attending the incident in Windmill Avenue this afternoon.
A tweet posted by Northants Police says: “We're currently on the scene of a collision in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, along with other emergency service colleagues.
"Please avoid the area as investigation work remains underway.
"Thanks for your patience while we deal with this incident.”
More information to follow when we have it.