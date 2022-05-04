Drivers warned to expect delays on A14 eastbound after two lorries and car crash near Kettering

No reports of injuries, but police say congestion could continue deep into afternoon

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:54 pm

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A14 near Kettering following a crash involving two lorries and a car on Wednesday afternoon (May 5).

Police confirmed a call at around 2.15pm and within half-an-hour congestion eastbound was already back from the scene near to junction 4 towards the Kelmarsh turn.

Traffic is also slow on the A6 where it joins the A14 near Rothwell.

Traffic queuing to join the eastbound A14 at Rothwell following a crash near Kettering on Tuesday

There are no reports of injuries but a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “Our officers are on the scene and delays are likely to continue while they await recovery of two of the vehicles involved."

