Drivers warned to expect delays on A14 eastbound after two lorries and car crash near Kettering

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A14 near Kettering following a crash involving two lorries and a car on Wednesday afternoon (May 5).
Police confirmed a call at around 2.15pm and within half-an-hour congestion eastbound was already back from the scene near to junction 4 towards the Kelmarsh turn.
Traffic is also slow on the A6 where it joins the A14 near Rothwell.
There are no reports of injuries but a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “Our officers are on the scene and delays are likely to continue while they await recovery of two of the vehicles involved."