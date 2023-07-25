Drivers warned to avoid M1 near Northampton as delays build due to incident
Miles of congestion on the motorway
Drivers are being urged to avoid a section of the M1 near Northampton as delays are build due to an incident.
There are long delays and miles of congestion on the motorway between junction 15 and junction 15a.
The cause of the delays is not yet know, however drivers are urged to avoid the area as there are reports of standstill traffic.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.