A lane on the A14 near Kettering remains closed this morning (Tuesday, January 10) after a car fire.

Lane one of two is closed on the westbound carriageway between junction eight and junction seven.

Emergency services and National Highways traffic officers are on the scene, working to complete recovery and reopen the lane.

National Highways are warning drivers of 40 minute delays on the approach to the incident. AA Traffic is also reporting backed up traffic on the A43.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokeswoman said: “NFRS was called at just before 7.40am this morning to reports of a vehicle fire on the A14 between junctions seven and eight westbound.

"On arrival at the scene crews found a car well alight on the hard shoulder.

"Lanes one and two were closed by the police to enable firefighters to safely access the vehicle and put out the flames. They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no hotspots and an environmental boom to contain the fuel leakage and stop it from flowing into the water course.

Drivers are advised to avoid the A14 near Kettering.

"Firefighters left the scene in the hands of the police at around 8.15am. The fire was accidental.”

