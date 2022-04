Drivers are being warned of delays on the A45 at Northampton after a crash involving two lorries on Thursday afternoon (April 21).

The shunt is reported to be causing tailbacks eastbound between Mereway and Riverside.

There are no reports of injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are delays on the A45 near Northampton after two lorries collided on Thursday afternoon

A spokesman for National Highways said at just after 2.30pm: “There are currently delays of ten minutes against expected traffic on the affected section of road.