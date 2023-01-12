News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drivers warned of delays following collision involving multiple vehicles on M1 in Northamptonshire

One lane closed for recovery

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

UPDATE: All lanes now reopen.

Drivers are warned of delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire after a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Hide Ad

Traffic was stopped at around 10.30am this morning (January 12) on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 for the M45 and Kilsby and junction 16 for Northampton, according to National Highways.

Delays expected.
Most Popular

At 10.45am, traffic was released. One lane remains closed for recovery and there is around 2.5 miles of congestion.

National Highways is warning drivers of delays up to 15 minutes.

Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

DriversTrafficNorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Police