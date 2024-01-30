Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are reminded of overnight closures on the A45 in Northamptonshire as the expected completion date has been delayed.

Maintenance work began on the dual carriageway earlier this month, focussing on resurfacing between the Queen Eleanor roundabout and the junction that joins to junction 15 of the M1.

Closures are taking place between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday. The closures are on the eastbound carriageway until Wednesday (January 31), heading from the M1 into Northampton. The closures will then move to the westbound carriageway – from Northampton to the M1 - from Thursday (February 1) until Monday February 26.

National Highways, which is responsible for the works, says that due to recent severe weather, a number of shifts have been lost so teams will then return to the eastbound carriageway to finish work on that side with the scheme due to be completed by March 7.

Work has also now begun on repairing safety barriers along the A45 on a stretch between the M1 junction 15 and Wilby Way, Wellingborough.

These closures, which will continue until the end of April, are being carried out in phases to minimise disruption for road users and co-ordinate with the resurfacing scheme.

The first phase is the A45 between Wilby Way roundabout and Barnes Meadow roundabout with closures on the westbound carriageway until Wednesday (January 31). The closures will then take place on the eastbound carriageway until February 26.

Closures take place overnight, between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.

National Highways is also using the closures to carry out additional works including grass cutting, tree maintenance, repairing the road surface and restoring electrical supply.