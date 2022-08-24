Drivers facing months of roadworks on A45 near Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essential maintenance works will be taking place along the A45 between Great Doddington (Junction 11) and the Wilby Way roundabout (A45/A509) over the coming months.

National Highways (formerly Highways England) has released details of the work due to take place and be completed by winter 2022 on this busy stretch of road.

They will be repairing the embankment where there has been some slippage of the bank, which is two sections on the eastbound carriageway and one on the westbound carriageway of the A45 between J11 and the A45/A509 roundabout.

Drivers face months of roadworks on the A45 near Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also be replacing some of the existing drainage system, resurface the carriageway, and reinstate road markings and road studs.

National Highways construction assurance manager, David Marlow, said: “This vital work will mean safer and smoother journeys for people using the A45 as it will address the current issues on the route and help prevent further damage.

“We will try to carry out the work with minimal disruption for road users and the local communities but, to ensure the safety of our workforce, there will be some road closures required.”

Work begins next month when, from Monday, September 5, to September 9 there will be a lane one closure on the A45 eastbound between 8pm and 6am.

Signs along the A45 say the roadworks will continue until December.

National Highways has said they will need some full carriageway closures to carry out the work, but these will be mostly overnight and some weekends.