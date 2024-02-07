Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of delays on the A14 near Thrapston today (Wednesday).

National Highways has said that the A14 eastbound is closed at Junction 13 near Thrapston due to a ‘road surface infrastructure defect.’

It says traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.