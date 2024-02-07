Drivers facing delays following closure of A14 near Thrapston
Three miles of congestion has been reported
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways has said that the A14 eastbound is closed at Junction 13 near Thrapston due to a ‘road surface infrastructure defect.’
It says traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
And added: “There are currently delays of 35 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion.”