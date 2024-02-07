News you can trust since 1897
Drivers facing delays following closure of A14 near Thrapston

Three miles of congestion has been reported
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A14 near Thrapston today (Wednesday).

National Highways has said that the A14 eastbound is closed at Junction 13 near Thrapston due to a ‘road surface infrastructure defect.’

It says traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

And added: “There are currently delays of 35 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion.”

