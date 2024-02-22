Drivers facing delays due to A14 lane closed near Kettering
National Highways has said one lane of the A14 eastbound between Junction 2 (Kelmarsh) and Junction 3 (Rothwell) is closed.
They have said this is to allow for emergency road surface repairs to take place.
And National Highways (East Midlands) added: “There's a 20 minute delay on approach.
"Please allow extra journey time this afternoon.”