Drivers facing delays due to A14 lane closed near Kettering

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:56 GMT
Drivers are facing delays on the A14 today (Thursday) due to a lane closure.

National Highways has said one lane of the A14 eastbound between Junction 2 (Kelmarsh) and Junction 3 (Rothwell) is closed.

They have said this is to allow for emergency road surface repairs to take place.

And National Highways (East Midlands) added: “There's a 20 minute delay on approach.

"Please allow extra journey time this afternoon.”

