Drivers face rush hour delays as main route in and out of Wellingborough closed "due to an incident"
A509 blocked both ways between Little Irchester and Woollaston "until further notice"
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 7:01 am
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 7:04 am
Emergency services are warning one of the main routes in and out of Wellingborough is likely to be closed throughout the morning rush hour on Wednesday morning (September 22).
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue say the A509 is closed in both directions between Little Irchester and the Wollaston roundabout.
A spokesman said at 6.46am the road is closed "until further notice due to an incident."