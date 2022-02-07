Driver unhurt after car leaves road near Kettering
Officers on scene of single-vehicle collision
Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:26 am
Updated
Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:44 am
A driver escaped without injuries when their car left the road this morning (Monday).
The grey BMW failed to negotiate the bend in the Broughton road between the A43 roundabout and Mawsley, seriously damaging the front of the car.
Police officers stopped traffic while waiting for the wreckage from the accident, which happened at about 8am, to be cleared.
A police spokesman said that luckily no-one was injured.