Driver unhurt after car leaves road near Kettering

A driver escaped without injuries when their car left the road this morning (Monday).

The grey BMW failed to negotiate the bend in the Broughton road between the A43 roundabout and Mawsley, seriously damaging the front of the car.

Police officers stopped traffic while waiting for the wreckage from the accident, which happened at about 8am, to be cleared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened at about 8am