Driver taken to hospital after collision on A45 in Northampton which caused rush hour delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver was taken to hospital following a collision on the A45 in Northampton.
The incident happened just before 2.15pm on Friday (December 1) on the westbound carriageway of the A45 between Billing and Riverside.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision involved the driver of a black Vauxhall Insignia and the driver of red Toyota Yaris.
“One driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital with back and neck injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.”
The collision caused rush hour delays as the carriageway was closed until around 5.50pm to allow for recovery.
AA Traffic reported severe delays at the time, and drivers were advised to avoid the area.