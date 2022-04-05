Driver rushed to hospital after air ambulance called to crash on A605 near Thrapston
Ford Mondeo and truck involved in collision
By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:53 am
A man was rushed to hospital following a crash involving a car and a truck near Thrapston on Monday (April 4).
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the driver of a blue Ford Mondeo was hurt in the smash on the A605, close to the Titchmarsh turn, at around 1.30pm.
MAGPAS air ambulance medics attended the incident and a police spokesperson said the driver was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The driver of the truck involved, a silver Peugeot Boxer, escaped unhurt.