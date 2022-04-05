Driver rushed to hospital after air ambulance called to crash on A605 near Thrapston

Medics from the Magpas air ambulance were scrambled to the scene of a crash on the A605 near Thrapston on Monday. Photo: @NorthantsSCIU

A man was rushed to hospital following a crash involving a car and a truck near Thrapston on Monday (April 4).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the driver of a blue Ford Mondeo was hurt in the smash on the A605, close to the Titchmarsh turn, at around 1.30pm.

MAGPAS air ambulance medics attended the incident and a police spokesperson said the driver was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.