Delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire after collision involving two lorries and a car

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th May 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:45 BST

UPDATE: All lanes are now open and traffic is clearing.

Delays are expected on a stretch of the M1 in Northamptonshire after a multi-vehicle collision.

Two lanes of four are closed on the M1 southbound between Junction 17 for the M45 and Junction 16 for Northampton.

Delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire.
Delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire.
The collision involved two lorries and one car. Paramedics were on scene to treat minor injuries sustained by a female driver.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.34am today (May 16) to reports of a three-vehicle collision between junctions 17 and 16 on the M1 southbound, involving two lorries and one car.

"Ambulance was in attendance for minor injuries to one female driver, Highways Agency also in attendance.”

National Highways officers are on scene and recovery is being arranged.

There is around a 25-minute delay on approach to the incident.

More to follow.

