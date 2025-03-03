Delays on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough as motorcyclist take to hospital following collision

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:42 BST

Drivers are warned of long delays on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough after a motorcyclist was taken to hospital, following a collision.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway between the junction for Bedford Road and the Riverside turning.

It was first reported at around 9.45am today (Monday March 3).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the collision occurred between a motorcyclist and the driver of a car. A spokeswoman also confirmed that the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital, but injures are not thought to be life threatening.

There are long delays on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough due to a collision. Photo: AA Traffic.There are long delays on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough due to a collision. Photo: AA Traffic.
National Highways has confirmed lanes one and two, of three are closed, and there are two miles of queues.

Eyewitnesses say there are several emergency services vehicles on scene, as well as bad traffic.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route, where possible.

11.40am UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened and traffic is clearing.

