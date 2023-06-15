News you can trust since 1897
Delays on A14 near Rothwell due to broken down vehicle

The incident is affecting the westbound carriageway
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST

Drivers are facing delays of up to 30 minutes on the A14 due to a broken down vehicle.

National Highways has reported disruption on the A14 westbound between Junction 3 at Rothwell and Junction 2 at Kelmarsh.

It says the delays have been caused by a broken down vehicle.

There are delays on the A14 near RothwellThere are delays on the A14 near Rothwell
While drivers are being warned that there are delays of 30 minutes, it is expected that this will be cleared between 3.30pm and 3.45pm with normal traffic conditions returning by around 4.30pm.

