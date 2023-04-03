News you can trust since 1897
Delays expected as miles of queues build following multi-vehicle collision on A14 near Kettering

One driver has been taken to hospital as a precaution

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened. Around three miles of queues – 45 minutes of delays – will now begin to clear.

A multi-vehicle collision has closed a busy dual carriageway near Kettering.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm on Monday (April 3) on the A14. Traffic is stopped between junction 9 and junction 10.

Delays are expected on the A14 near Kettering on Monday April 3.
National Highways tweeted: “Traffic is stopped on the #A14 eastbound between J9 and J10 near #Kettering due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Traffic Officers are on scene and recovery is on route.

“Delays are beginning to build with two miles of congestion on approach.”

AA Traffic is reporting delays of 32 minutes “and building”.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 (J9-8) shortly after 12.50pm this afternoon (Monday, April 3).

"Officers are still at the scene, however, fortunately there doesn’t appear to be any injuries.

“One driver has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The vehicles will need to be recovered which is causing tailbacks. We would advise people to find an alternative route if possible.”

More to follow.

