Crash leads to morning rush-hour queues on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton
National Highways warn of more delays following collision near Earls Barton turn
By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 8:58 am
There are queues on the A45 heading from Wellingborough towards Northampton following reports of a crash on Tuesday morning (March 15).
National Highways highlighted delays of up to ten minutes westbound from the junction for Earls Barton and Great Doddington at just before 7am.
There are no reports of injuries but a spokesman warned delays could get worse during the morning rush hour.
Traffic sensors showed tailbacks past the Wilby Way roundabout and a spokesman estimated it will take until around 8.15am to clear.