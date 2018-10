Drivers are being urged to avoid the area following a crash involving up to four vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the old A43 at Stanion between Geddington and Corby at about 2.45pm today (Monday) and remain at the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said there could be up to four vehicles involved and added that it was too early to say if there were any injuries.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time so drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.