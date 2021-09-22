Crash investigators appeal for witnesses after five injured in smash on A509 near Wellingborough
Ford Transit and two cars involved in 5.45am collision at Wollaston
Crash investigators are appealing for a witnesses after five people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision near Wellingborough this morning (Wednesday).
A white Ford Transit, white Hyundai IX35 and grey Mercedes C220 were all involved in the smash at 5.45am on the A509 at the junction with York Road, Wollaston.
The drivers of both cars were rushed to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
The Transit driver and two passengers were all treated for minor injuries at Northampton General Hospital.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who were driving in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly those with dashcam footage, to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 246 of 22/09/21."