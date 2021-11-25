Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough rail passengers hit by delays after points failure in London

East Midlands Railway passengers face delays to and from London on Thursday afternoon

Rail passengers are facing delays on East Midlands Railway services from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to London.

A points failure at St Pancras International just before noon on Thursday (November 25) has stranded one train in a platform and left others struggling to enter and leave the platform.

The train operator, which runs InterCity and Connect services through Northamptonshire, has warned of delays of up to 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "Network Rail engineers are now testing the points and at present we expect to be able to resume our advertised timetable by 2pm.

"Trains are running through the area in both directions but may be delayed by 30 minutes between Luton and London.