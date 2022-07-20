There are no trains again from Corby, Kettering or Wellingborough during morning rush hour on Wednesday (July 20) as the rail network recovers from two days of extreme temperatures.

East Midlands Railway says it does not expect to run services into London until after 10am once Network Rail has completed extensive safety checks.

The company scrapped all but a few early-morning services yesterday as temperatures soared to 40°C.

Thameslink, which shares the Midland Mainline, has also cancelled all its trains between London and Bedford.

An EMR spokesman said: “Safety inspections are required to check tracks and overhead wires as no trains ran yesterday.

“We expect our Intercity and Connect services to resume of the route at 10am after the safety inspection is complete.”