Collision between two lorries causes rush hour traffic on A45 near Wellingborough
A collision between two lorries caused rush hour delays on the A45 near Wellingborough.
The incident happened this morning (Wednesday May 22) between the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough and Little Irchester.
Northamptonshire Police say two lorries were involved and one person has been taken to hospital, but is not believed to have sustained life threatening injuries.
Police say the incident happened around 9am and National Highways reported long delays for commuters, as the road was closed for a period of time.
The incident was cleared and the road reopened around 9.45am.
