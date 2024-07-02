Coach and car involved in A14 crash near Kettering

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:58 BST
Drivers faced delays on the A14 today (Tuesday) following a collision involving a coach and a car.

The crash on the A14 between Junctions 8 and 9 eastbound was reported to police just after 7am today.

A spokesman for Northants Police said a grey Volvo V90 and a coach were involved, and added: “The Volvo was left stranded in the middle lane before it was recovered.”

Delays were reported on the eastbound carriageway back to Desborough while the scene was cleared.

