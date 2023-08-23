News you can trust since 1897
Closure of Kingsway, Wellingborough TOMORROW for roadworks

It will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

Kingsway in Wellingborough will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) for roadworks.

North Northants Council (NNC) says the road will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm to allow for renewing of the ironworks and installation of road markings.

A message on its website says: "Following recent surfacing works here, we are now carrying out further work.

Kingsway in Wellingborough will be closed tomorrow for roadworksKingsway in Wellingborough will be closed tomorrow for roadworks
"This includes renewing the ironworks such as gullies, manholes, service chambers etc, and installing new road markings.”

There will be pedestrian access to properties, with cyclists asked to dismount and use the footway.

It goes on to say: “Please be assured that we aim to maintain access for residents and businesses.

"During working hours, vehicle access will be restricted.

"However, we will have personnel on-site to assist where required.

"Please allow extra time for your journeys and consult with the site manager on the contact details displayed on signs if you require assistance.”

No bus services will be available during working hours.

