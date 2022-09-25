News you can trust since 1897
Busy road near Kettering reopens following serious road traffic collision

The incident was first reported at 1.20pm

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 6:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 7:24 pm
The incident happened between the petrol station (Hannington) to Mawsley turn off (Broughton), according to reports
A busy road near Kettering has reopened following a serious road traffic collision earlier today (Sunday).

The A43 at Hannington is closed in both directions following the collision, which was first reported by police at 1.20pm.

PC Lee, from the Northants Police Safer Roads Team, tweeted at 1.20pm saying: “A43 between Hannington crossroads and Mawsley roundabout is currently closed in both directions folks due to a serious RTC. Please avoid the area.”

The road has now reopened, according to traffic reports published at 7pm.

