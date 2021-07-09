Busy Northampton road closed for second time in less than three weeks

Kettering Road is closed through Kingsley

A main route into and out of Northampton is closed AGAIN — less than three weeks after being shut by a burst water main.

Kettering Road is blocked off near the In and Out Service location on the corner of Chaucer Street.

Traffic heading into town is being diverted at Morrisons roundabout along Kenmuir Avenue to Kingsley Avenue.

Water is seeping from the surface on Kettering Road

Vehicles heading out of town are being advised to turn off Kettering Road and pick up Park Avenue North.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said, “Our teams have been repairing a leaking water valve on Kettering Road which is now complete. The team will be working over the weekend to reinstate the road surface and hope to have the road reopened for Monday.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have cause, and to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this essential work.”