Bus company slashes fares for Northampton and Wellingborough villagers

Bus operator Stagecoach is slashing fares for longer journeys to and from Northampton and Wellingborough villages.

From Sunday (August 1) the company will redraw maps where its MegaRider and tickets can be used making bus travel simpler and easier to use.

It means villages as far afield as Nether Heyford, East Haddon, Brixworth, Holcot, Earls Barton, Denton, Roade, Bugbrooke and Blisworth — where passengers currently need more expensive MegaRider Plus tickets — will all be inside the boundary.

Around Wellingborough, the zone will be expanded to include the current Rushden Lakes MegaRider Plus zone and cover travel to and from Finedon, Great Doddington, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Raunds, Rushden, Rushden Lakes, Sharnbrook and Wilby.

The cost a day pass drops from £7.70 to £4.20 and a 28-day ticket from £89 to £53.50.

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands managing director, said “In 2019 we expanded the Kettering travel zones making travel cheaper for many. We are now taking that a step further allowing thousands of more customers to save by buying cheaper tickets.

“Rushden Lakes, for example, is a major destination for people and this will mean people can get there by bus with a little more money in their pockets.”