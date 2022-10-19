Broken down vehicle leads to queues up to 45 minutes on A14 between M1 and Kettering

A broken down vehicle has led to delays of nearly 45 minutes on the A14 in Northamptonshire on Wednesday (October 19).

National Highways says lane one is closed on the eastbound stretch between between the A6 and and Rothwell Lodge services.

A spokesman said: “Recovery is on route but there are long delays of at least 40 minutes with several miles of congestion.”

Traffic is stacked up eastbound on the A14 between the M1 and Kettering after a vehicle broke down, blocking one lane