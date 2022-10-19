News you can trust since 1897
Broken down vehicle leads to queues up to 45 minutes on A14 between M1 and Kettering

One lane is closed near Rothwell Lodge services

By Kevin Nicholls
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 2:02pm

A broken down vehicle has led to delays of nearly 45 minutes on the A14 in Northamptonshire on Wednesday (October 19).

National Highways says lane one is closed on the eastbound stretch between between the A6 and and Rothwell Lodge services.

A spokesman said: “Recovery is on route but there are long delays of at least 40 minutes with several miles of congestion.”

Traffic is stacked up eastbound on the A14 between the M1 and Kettering after a vehicle broke down, blocking one lane

Traffic sensors showed tailbacks to junction two for Kelmarsh at 1.45pm.

